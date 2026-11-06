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Panthers' Corey Bullock: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Bullock (quadriceps) was a full participant at the Panthers' practice Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. Bullock was able to log a full practice one day after being considered a limited participant on the team's estimated injury report due to the quadriceps injury he suffered in Week 8 against Green Bay. With Damien Lewis (knee) unable to practice Thursday, Bullock could draw a second straight start at offensive guard versus Denver on Sunday.