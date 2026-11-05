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U.S. soccer Hall of Famer and two-time Olympic gold medalist Briana Scurry stars in new LPGA instruction series, Breaking 99 presented by Gainbridge
6 days ago
Video: Breaking 99: How Briana Scurry Caught the Golf Bug. Video: Breaking 99: Trillium Rose and Briana Scurry. BELLEAIR, Fla., Nov. 5, 2026 – Briana Scurry made one of the most famous saves in U.S. sports history in the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final. Now the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist is chasing a new number: 99.