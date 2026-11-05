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Roku Introduces Roku Outcomes, Bringing Cost Per Action Optimization to Streaming TV
By News Desk,5 days ago
Roku announced Roku Outcomes, a machine learning-powered optimization suite that brings performance advertising capabilities to streaming TV. With Roku Outcomes, marketers can optimize delivery for a specific action, such as an app install or a subscription at a target cost per acquisition (CPA) they set. Roku Outcomes brings the discipline that marketers use on search and social to premium TV inventory.