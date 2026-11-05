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AI Digital Introduces Ellie, an AI Superagent for Media Planning and Campaign Analysis
By News Desk,4 days ago
AI Digital, the AI-native media consultancy, has launched Ellie, an AI superagent built into its Elevate marketing intelligence platform. Most AI tools are assistants or copilots, but Ellie selects and sequences specialist agents around the user’s goal, including agents for planning, campaign analytics, competitive analysis, audience search, and audience personas. Ellie gives marketers one conversational interface across the campaign lifecycle, taking them from a brief or question to a media plan and ongoing analysis while carrying context from step to step.