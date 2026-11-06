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“Steven Christopher”, “SSi” Talks About “AI” in the Heat Treatment Industry
8 days ago
Gord Montgomery (GM). March 5, 2024 Gord Montgomery of “The Monty Heat Treat News” interviewed “Mr. Steven Christopher” of controls company SSi an interview which can be found at “Steven Christopher of Super Systems Inc.-The Interview”. Steven, in our last interview we spoke about a number of topics including flowmeters, automation and your personal background to name just a view. Today let’s talk about what is new in the heat treat industry in general and specifically what is new at SSi.