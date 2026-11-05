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Exclaimer launches Signature Converter, its first AI-assisted feature, to turn email signature screenshots into editable templates
By News Desk,5 days ago
Feature removes the manual rebuild IT admins face when rebuilding email signature templates. Exclaimer, the leading provider of email signature management solutions, launched Signature Converter, an AI-assisted feature that rebuilds a screenshot of an email signature as an editable template. It is available now to organizations in the United States using Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace.