undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Particular Audience adds CDP audience targeting to its organic search and merchandising platform
By News Desk,5 days ago
Retailers can enhance organic search and merchandising rules with audience segments from their own Customer Data Platform. AI-powered retail media personalisation platform Particular Audience (PA) has added Customer Data Platform (CDP) audience targeting to its retail media platform. The move enables retailers to attach audience segments from their own CDP to organic search and merchandising rules. CDP targeting adds strategic reach on top of the predictive relevance they already run. They can boost a product up results listings, bury it - for example, low-stock or end-of-line items - or hide it by CDP segment for identified shoppers, including on site-wide search.