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QuestionPro Acquires Contlo to Advance Agentic Commerce
By News Desk,3 days ago
QuestionPro, a global provider of survey, research and experience management technology, announced it has acquired Contlo, an AI-native marketing and customer engagement platform for e-commerce brands. The deal lays the groundwork for QuestionPro's expansion into agentic commerce. Contlo co-founders Ishaan Bhola and Mukunda NS will join QuestionPro as AI advisors,...