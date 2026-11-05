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SugarAI Turns CRM and ERP Intelligence into the Next Best Sales Action
By News Desk,4 days ago
Sugar guides sellers to the ‘3.6-degree view’ of focused priorities and actions to drive improved customer relationships, retention, and sales. SugarAI announced new AI-powered capabilities, advancing CRM from a system of record to a system of action. The release furthers Sugar’s Precision Selling mission, giving sellers focused, actionable account guidance to identify revenue opportunities and risks, focus on the right accounts, and take the next best action.