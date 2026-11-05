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Causal Launches Causal ONE, a New Intelligence Platform Connecting Audience Discovery and Media Planning
By News Desk,4 days ago
Causal, an award-winning provider of advanced digital advertising solutions, announced the launch of Causal ONE, an intelligence platform designed to transform how marketers approach audience discovery and media planning. Causal ONE brings brand intelligence, audience discovery, media strategy, and creative inspiration together in one connected experience. Starting with a brand's...