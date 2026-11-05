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WPP Media Appoints Parvathi Raghunathan as Senior Vice President
By MarTech360 Bureau,4 days ago
WPP Media has appointed Parvathi Raghunathan as Senior Vice President, bringing experience across advertising technology, data partnerships, programmatic media, and marketing technology to the agency network. She joins from The Trade Desk, where she served as Director - Data Partnerships. Raghunathan’s career spans several major players in the advertising and...