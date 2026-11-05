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Rams working through multiple injury designations ahead of Week 9
By Steven Ridings,6 days ago
The Rams are trying to mend but the injury report continues to grow…. The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with another difficult week on the injury front, and there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding several key players ahead of their matchup against the Washington Commanders. With a growing list of contributors either limited or absent from practice, Los Angeles is once again navigating the challenge of keeping its roster healthy while attempting to build momentum.