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Mary Gandarilla Hernandez – July 25, 1947 – Oct. 30, 2026
By Obituary,7 days ago
Maria “Mary” Gandarilla Hernandez, 79, a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at Mount Olivet in the Sandburg Suite. Funeral Service: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Mary was born on July 25, 1947, to Ernesto Gandarilla and Reyna “Ama” Ramirez in Fort Worth. She married Floyd Joseph Hernandez Sr. on June 17, 1966, and together they shared 54 years of marriage. During that time, they raised three children, two sons and a daughter. Mary had a special way of making people feel comfortable, welcomed, and loved. Whether through a home-cooked meal, a helping hand, a funny remark, or simply being there when someone needed her, she touched many lives. She enjoyed spending time cooking, watching her Cowboys, and being with her family. Mary’s presence will be deeply missed, but the memories she created, the laughter she brought, and the love she left behind will live on through her children, grandchildren, family, and all who were blessed to know her. She will forever be in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Joseph Hernandez Sr.; her parents, Ernesto and Reyna “Ama” Gandarilla; her siblings, Jose, Jesse, Lupe, and Juana Gandarilla; and her nephew, Jose “Paise” Gandarilla. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children: her daughter, Michelle and her husband, Robert Orta; and her sons, Floyd Joseph Hernandez Jr. and Jacob Tebo Hernandez; her grandchildren, Floyd J. Hernandez III, Mario Garcia, Maricia, Mercedes and Cirilo Hernandez, Alexis, and Alyssa Orta; her great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL Greenwood Funeral Homes – Cremation 2301 N. Sylvania Avenue, Fort Worth 76111 817-831-0511.