undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bar Harbor to Seek Dismissal of Challenge to New Water Rates.
By carriejonesbooks,2 days ago
Town argues complainants have not established standing or shown rates are unfair. The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by First National Wealth Management. BAR HARBOR—The Town of Bar Harbor has indicated that it will ask for a motion to dismiss in the suit against the town’s water rates that was filed earlier this year by resident Charles Sidman and nine others.