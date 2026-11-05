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Hulls Cove Beach Emergency Prompts Multi-Unit Response, Online Speculation.
By carriejonesbooks,4 days ago
BAR HARBOR—A medical event at the Hulls Cove Beach, November 5, brought multiple emergency response crews and social media posts. Numerous 9-1-1 calls around 6:30 a.m. brought an emergency response of police, fire, and medical crews to the beach with the initial traffic indicating that there were people trying to get a body out of the water and misrepresenting the person’s sex.