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Lancaster Ex-Deputy Gets 5 Years, 7 Months for Pringles-Can Heroin Jail Plot
By Gabriela Martinez,8 days ago
A former Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy from Lancaster has been sentenced to five years and seven months in federal prison after he was caught trying to smuggle roughly a pound of heroin into a Santa Clarita Valley jail hidden inside two Pringles cans. Michael Meiser, 40, worked as a deputy at North County Correctional Facility in Castaic when he arranged the scheme with inmates in 2024, accepting $15,000 in cash as payment.
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