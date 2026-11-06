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CIF tackle football playoffs kick off with nine Metro teams
By Phillip Brents,8 days ago
The Star-News offers audio versions of articles using Instaread. Some words may be mispronounced. Seeding for the San Diego Section tackle football playoffs has. Been completed. There are the usual surprises and usual suspects. The four Open Division qualifiers include the top-seeded Carlsbad Lancers (9-1), second-seeded Cathedral Catholic Dons (7-3),...
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