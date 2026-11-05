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Between Middlesbrough And Scarborough Is A National Park Escape With A Sandy Beach And Scenic Coastal Cliffs
By Heather Cole,8 days ago
Tucked away on the North Yorkshire Coast, the former fishing village of Runswick Bay is known for its sandy beach and dramatic coastal scenery. Much smaller and quieter than the nearby seaside towns of Scarborough and Whitby, Runswick Bay is a peaceful beach escape on the edge of the North York Moors National Park. It makes a great base for exploring the local area, and for visitors looking for a classic English beach experience.