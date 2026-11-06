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Near Buffalo Is New York's Rural Letchworth State Park Gateway With An Old-Fashioned Cider Mill
By Rachel Means,8 days ago
Upstate New York is one of those beautiful corners of America that everyone should visit at least once in their lives. Old forests, beautiful lakes, and gorgeous gorges preserved and protected in state parks are just some of the reasons to visit the region. Then, there are the small towns whose whole personality revolves around being a park gateway town. These cute villages offer a few amenities and conveniences on your way in and out of the park, usually involving food or drinks. Just over an hour from Buffalo or an hour from Rochester, Castile is one of those small, rural towns that sees a lot of visitors thanks to being the gateway to Letchworth State Park, one of the country's most-loved state parks per USA Today. The Letchworth State Park Visitor Center is a 10-minute drive from the village and the ideal starting point for an adventure in the park.
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