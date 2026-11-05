undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trinity’s Braun named to Super League Team of the Month for a second straight time
By Dennis McGowan,7 days ago
The captain played every league minute in October, a month in which Dallas took one point from two matches. Dallas Trinity captain Sophia Braun was named to the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for October on Thursday, as one of four defenders in the starting XI. It is her second straight selection after she made September’s XI.