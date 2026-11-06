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How To Make Toddler Transitions Less Likely To End In A Tantrum
By Katie Leigh Matthews,8 days ago
Before you had a toddler, how often did you even think about daily transitions? Getting dressed in the morning, getting in the car, and going to bed were all non-events. In parenthood, they become the bane of your entire existence. Some are universally hard, like getting your child to stop playing and brush their teeth for bed, because they have to stop doing what they want to do to do something they don't. Who likes that? But even when the next activity is fun, like leaving the park to go get ice cream, shifting attention from one activity to the next is a big ask for young children with limited executive functioning skills. Plus, there's often uncertainty about what's on the other side of a transition, so it feels much more comfortable to stay put as opposed to moving on to something different.