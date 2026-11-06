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Construction to begin on bridge connecting Toquerville, La Verkin, Hurricane areas
By Megan Brugger, KUTV,8 days ago
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Construction on the bridge connecting the Toquerville, La Verkin, and Hurricane areas will begin next week. Crews will install a new fence around the interior of the Virgin River Bridge and add anti-climb sections to designated sections of the existing fence to increase public safety, the city said.