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HS Volleyball District Finals Scoreboard – Thursday November 5th
8 days ago
Western 3, Marshall 0: After a thrilling five-set match in the regular season, the Panthers took care of Marshall in straight sets to win their fourth straight district title on Thursday. Georgia Addleman helped lead the Panthers with 21 kills, 4 blocks, and 5 digs. Aykina Weatherspoon added 15 kills, 4 digs, and an ace. Ella Wilcox tallied 15 kills and 7 digs. Madi Redovich dished 42 assists. Western is now 49-1 overall and is set to play the winner of Tecumseh vs Chelsea in the Regional Semifinal at Charlotte HS on Tuesday (11/10).