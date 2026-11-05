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PENN Takes Its Saltwater Expertise Beyond Fishing Gear With New Waterproof Bags, Catch Coolers, and Accessories
3 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Oct. 1, 2026) - Saltwater is hard on everything. For anglers who spend every chance they get on the coast, offshore or anywhere the air tastes like salt, their gear needs to be ready for it. For the first time, PENN is taking its saltwater expertise beyond rods, reels and tools with a new lineup of waterproof bags, catch coolers, and accessories purpose-built for life in the harsh marine conditions.