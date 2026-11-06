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A New Era of Bionic Vision? AI Helps Scientists Unlock the Brain’s Visual Cortex
8 days ago
Researchers have used artificial intelligence to improve how a brain implant stimulates the visual cortex of a blind person, potentially advancing the development of bionic eyes. Artificial intelligence could make future bionic eyes more precise and responsive by improving how electrical signals communicate with the brain. In a study published...