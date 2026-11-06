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Amodei weighs in on historic CD2 election win for a Benitez Thompson
By Jaden Urban,8 days ago
Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei is weighing in after Democrat Teresa Benitez Thompson's historic victory in Congressional District 2, saying voters wanted a candidate who could connect with the people they represent. Benitez Thompson defeated Republican military veteran David Flippo, marking the first time CD2 has elected a Democrat. "To make...