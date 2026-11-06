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Editorial Design: GridType Vol. 1 by Slanted Publishers
By editorial design,8 days ago
Slanted Publishers pairs open-spine editorial design with ten grid-type.com stencil typefaces in GridType Vol. 1: Type & Tools. On the uncoated cover of GridType Vol. 1: Type & Tools, stepped vermilion pixel staircases cut diagonally beneath cobalt title lettering and an exposed thread spine. Ten typefaces share one rulebook. Published in Karlsruhe by Slanted Publishers, the book gathers ten experimental alphabets built with grid-type.com, a browser stencil tool inspired by the 1870s Plaque Découpée Universelle single-plate lettering system. In the About GridType spread, layered tan and periwinkle stencil cards preview nine adjustable grids across rectangular, triangular, radial, and perforated dot matrices. Code sets the grid, yet the results don’t look remotely alike.