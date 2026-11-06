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Lodge Bread Company and The Taco Stand Coming to the Westlake Commons in Westlake Village
By Conejo Joe,7 days ago
Two new dining spots are slated for the Westlake Commons at 2900 Townsgate Road (at Village Glen) in Westlake Village: Lodge Bread Company and The Taco Stand. Lodge Bread Company is an LA-area bakery and café known for naturally leavened sourdough breads, pastries and a menu with Middle Eastern influences. Current locations include Culver City, Woodland Hills and Beverly Hills. The Westlake Village location is expected to open next summer. www.lodgebread.com.