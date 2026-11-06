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“It’s a Little Performative”: Taylor Swift Branded Fakest Celeb Fan by Knicks Duo
By Caroline John,8 days ago
Fresh off the New York Knicks' historic 2026 NBA championship run, a new courtside debate has bubbled up among the team's most prominent celebrity fans. In a candid interview segment for NBA 2K League, Knicks guards Tyler Kolek and Miles "Deuce" McBride did not hold back when asked to name the "fakest" celebrity fan they had seen sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden's celebrity row.