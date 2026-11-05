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Paul Kengor: Choosin’ Texas
By Paul Kengor,5 days ago
This year’s biggest country music hit is Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” a fun song about guys, girls, love, “Drinkin’ Jack” and the Lone Star State. The song has nothing to do with politics, of course. And yet the way that voters chose in Texas this past Tuesday could be a metaphor for the midterm elections nationwide; more specifically, for the Democrat rout of Donald Trump and the GOP.