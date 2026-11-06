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Google, TikTok, and Meta are suing California to stop a law that bans “psychologically exploitative features” for kids under 16
By James Hale,8 days ago
Google, TikTok, and Meta have each filed suit against California in an attempt to block enforcement of a law that protects kids under 16 from “psychologically exploitative features” on social media platforms. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the law, Assembly Bill 1709, into law this past September. “We want...
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