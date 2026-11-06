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Chargers Injury Report: Kayode Awosika continues path back to field on Thursday
By Michael Peterson,8 days ago
Kayode Awosika logged a second limited practice for the Chargers and could make his return against the Texans. Starting left guard Kayode Awosika, who hasn’t played since being injured in Week Two, logged his second limited practice session of the week on Thursday and looks poised to return to the field against the Texans on Sunday.