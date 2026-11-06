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“They Are a Destination”: Warriors’ Stance on Nikola Jokic Gets Revealed by Insider
By Pranav Kotai,8 days ago
The Golden State Warriors have struggled to find another superstar to pair with Stephen Curry. Owner Joe Lacob once defended that approach, saying, "Sometimes, the best deals you ever do are the ones you don't do." However, the Dub Nation could have another major target on its radar. Nikola Jokic's contract situation has made him one of the most intriguing players to watch ahead of next summer.