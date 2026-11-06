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Packers Injury Report: Keisean Nixon, MarShawn Lloyd downgraded on Thursday
By Justis Mosqueda,8 days ago
Two Packers are tending in a bad direction for Sunday’s action this week. The Green Bay Packers held a padded practice inside the Don Hutson Center today, where they were a little more banged up than initially thought. After being a full participant on Wednesday with no injury status, running back MarShawn Lloyd appeared on the injury report on Thursday with a knee and was given “limited participant” status. For what it’s worth, players who drop out of practice with an injury are also given that status, so that’s possibly what happened to Lloyd.