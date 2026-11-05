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LIVE UPDATES: Curfew issued in McCaysville after ‘catastrophic’ flooding
7 days ago
Heavy rainfall overnight and into early Thursday morning resulted in a Catastrophic Flash Flood Warning for some north Georgia counties. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said early on Thursday that the warning, issued for Fannin and Gilmer counties, came after the area received between five and six inches of rain, just over a few hours.