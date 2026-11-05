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Plumber Uses Myriad of General Machines Every Day
3 days ago
Bryan Dillard of All County Plumbing in Hickory North Carolina, talks about his love of the Speedrooter XL and other General Pipe Cleaners machines. With easily interchangeable drums, the Speedrooter XL gives you long distance clog-busting power in 3- to 1-inch lines up to 200 feet. The rugged, easy-to-maneuver Speedrooter XL sports a powerful 3/4 hp motor to drive the cable down long runs and clear tough stoppages. Change drums to add cable lengths or swap cable sizes with ease. Just loosen three knobs and remove the drum. Switch between 3/4- or 5/8-inch Flexicore cables in the large drum design — General’s see through inner cage lets you quickly gauge how much cable remains — or substitute the small drum with 100 feet of 1/2-inch Flexicore cable for smaller lines. Variable-speed cable feed offers raw driving and pulling power for long, tough jobs, feeding and retrieving 3/4-, 5/8- and 1/2-inch cables. To adjust for each cable size, simply turn a knob on top of the feed – no screwdriver required.