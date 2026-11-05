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Navarro Celebrates Return to Playoffs, Looks to Finish Regular Season Strong Against Gonzales
By Reily Chestnut,7 days ago
GERONIMO, Texas — The Geronimo Navarro Panthers are headed back to the Texas high school football playoffs, restoring a proud tradition that was interrupted a season ago. But before Navarro begins its postseason journey, the Panthers have one more opportunity to make a statement. Navarro welcomes the Gonzales Apaches...
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