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Two Black St. Louis area lawmakers join House leadership
By The St. Louis American staff,7 days ago
Two Black lawmakers from the St. Louis region will help lead Missouri House Democrats after a historic election that broke the Republican supermajority in Jefferson City. State Rep. Marlon Anderson, a Democrat from St. Louis, was re-elected Thursday as assistant minority floor leader, while Rep. Stephanie Boykin, a Democrat from Florissant, was chosen as caucus vice chair. They are the only Black members of the seven-person Democratic leadership team.
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