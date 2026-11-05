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Enjoy Gallery Walk on Friday evening downtown
By Art Shotwell,6 days ago
Galleries and some stores are open from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday evening for First Friday Gallery Walk. Weve got a list. Anacortes Music Project presents Cory Vincent and Robert Irving. Cory is a singer, songwriter from the PNW who fronts an amazing band called Cory Vincent and the Electric Band. He met Robert Irving while doing work at his studio. Robert is a producer/writer/arranger that has worked with dozens of musicians including Roy Orbison, David Foster and Kenny Loggins. The Cory and Robert duo play original songs and a wide variety of eclectic covers. Enjoy music from 7:30pm – 10 pm.