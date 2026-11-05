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Connecticut’s Prison Watchdog Left His Biggest Fight Unfinished
By Chandra Bozelko,,7 days ago
From the start, as Connecticut’s correction ombudsman, DeVaughn Ward wanted the Inmate Legal Assistance Program contract canceled. He filed a complaint with the State Contracting Standards Board. He subpoenaed the law firm that holds the contract, Bansley Law, and when the firm didn’t comply, he went to court to compel it to do so. Ward dangled the possibility of filing a grievance against the firm’s principal, Walter C. Bansley IV.
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