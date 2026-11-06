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Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Charges Extra for Phoenix Cyclops’ Classic Costume
By Kevin Kelly,8 days ago
Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls released Phoenix Cyclops this week. Unfortunately, his famous blue and yellow classic outfit will not be included regardless of getting Ultimate Edition to net the Year 1 DLC. The costume itself is sold separately at $4.99 USD. A surprising move since the costume itself is iconic. Then again, Phoenix Cyclops’ kit differs greatly thanks to the magic of Arc System Works.