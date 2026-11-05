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Chiquita Plantain Chips Gain Momentum Across North America As Retail Distribution Expands
5 days ago
WINDERMERE, FL (November 5, 2026) – SNAX-Sational Brands announces the continued expansion of Chiquita Plantain Chips across North America, as the iconic Chiquita brand gains significant traction in the rapidly evolving better-for-you snack category. With growing retailer enthusiasm, increasing distribution, and encouraging consumer response, Chiquita Plantain Chips are establishing a presence in the competitive salty snack and produce aisles.