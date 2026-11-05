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Two Months in Limbo: Salvadoran TPS Holders Await Clarity on Their Future
By Miguel TsangLatino News Network,2 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration has quietly paused its plan to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for roughly 200,000 Salvadorans, opting instead to leave the program in an unresolved state of limbo past the September 9, 2026, expiration deadline. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a brief...