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Caltrans State Route 1 Multi-Asset Roadway Rehabilitation Project Moves into Traffic Signal Phase with Electrical Work, Traffic Detection Loops and Cameras and Signal Timing
By Writers Corner,6 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... PRESS RELEASE. From the City of Half Moon Bay on November 5th, 2026. The Caltrans State Route 1 Multi-Asset Roadway Rehabilitation Project (is moving into its next phase, with crews focusing on electrical work associated with the new traffic signals at various intersections along the corridor.