undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Heavy rain slows construction projects on the Western Slope
By Spence Breed,8 days ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain on the Western Slope in the first five days of November has exceeded typical levels and affected local construction projects. The area has received more than half an inch of rain in that time, nearly five times what is typically expected. The area also had heavy rain in October. The rain may help with the drought but can affect ongoing construction.