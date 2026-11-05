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Chunk Nibbles Brings Holiday Cheer to Target with Two Limited-Edition Flavors: Gingerbread and Hot Cocoa
4 days ago
TROY, MI — Chunk Nibbles, the family-owned snack brand known for its irresistible sweet & salty clusters, is celebrating the holiday season with the launch of two limited-edition flavors: Gingerbread and Hot Cocoa. Both flavors debuted in Target's holiday set on November 1, bringing a festive twist to the brand's signature snack clusters just in time for the holiday shopping season.
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