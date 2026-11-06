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Opinion: Don't Let AI Repeat Old Mistakes With Multilingual Learners
By Crystal Gonzales,7 days ago
Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how teachers teach and how students learn. Yet as schools and education technology companies race to integrate AI into classrooms, one fundamental question demands greater attention: Are these tools being designed to support all students, including the more than 5 million multilingual learners (MLLs) in our schools?