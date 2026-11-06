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NGTC Boards recognized during TCSG Leadership Conference
By Chad Dorsett,8 days ago
By Amy Hulsey, Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Marketing at North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) and Executive Director of the NGTC Foundation. North Georgia Technical College’s (NGTC) Board of Directors and Foundation Board of Trustees were recently recognized during the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) Annual Leadership Conference in Savannah.