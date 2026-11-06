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A place to belong, a place to thrive: Building a new home for Native students at UCLA
By Eric Greene,7 days ago
For Native American and Indigenous students at UCLA, a new campus center will offer opportunities to build community, connect with mentors, celebrate their cultures and find support throughout their college experience. Launching this fall, the Native American and Indigenous Student Success Center, part of the American Indian Studies Center, is...