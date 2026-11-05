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Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn Gains Momentum As Retail Distribution Expands Across North America
5 days ago
WINDERMERE, FL (November 5, 2026) – SNAX-Sational Brands, a leading innovator in branded snack foods, announces the continued retail expansion of Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn, developed in partnership with celebrity chef, restaurateur, and Food Network personality Guy Fieri. The innovative microwave popcorn line is gaining significant commercial traction...